The North Texas Food Bank’s Response to Covid-19

Our Volunteer Model is Changing - For Now

The North Texas Food Bank is partnering with the technology platform Shiftsmart to employ workers who have suffered from lost income as a result of the Coronavirus’ impact on the economy; deploying them in place of traditional volunteers to help the Food Bank meet the need for food assistance in North Texas. This new arrangement will take place effective March 23. Workers will be packing family meal boxes that will enable our partners to change their distribution models to a “low touch” method.

This partnership allows for the Food Bank to get a dedicated workforce at a time when we are seeing an increased demand for food assistance. Through this partnership, the NTFB and Shiftsmart will be able to serve more than 1 million meals per week to hungry North Texans.

The Food Bank is reaching out to all prescheduled volunteers alerting them of this change. We will notify our volunteer base once our operations return to normal.

To learn more about Shiftsmart opportunities, visit ntfb.org/shiftsmart