Give Time

Volunteer with the North Texas Food Bank and make a difference.

How to Volunteer with NTFB:

Step 1:

Find your best fit by reviewing the different volunteer categories below.

Step 2:

Click on the link to check for available slots.

Step 3:

Register online and sign up for an experience.

Disaster Mobile Pantry Website Photo

Disaster Relief Mobile Pantry

Join us rain or shine as we work outdoors to feed families in need. Volunteers assist with crowd control, greeting clients, bagging food and cleaning up. Shifts are usually 3 hours long and take place in various locations across North Texas.

Ages

Perfect for individuals who are 16 and over (16-17 require at least one adult chaperone per 3 youth.)

Days

Monday - Friday

Times

Multiple times, see calendar

View Calendar
IMG 8898(1)

Distribution Center

Millions of meals are distributed through our Partner Agencies and feeding programs thanks to our distribution center volunteers. Sort and pack at our facility in Plano. Due to COVID-19, we have made some changes to our policies and encourage you to read thoroughly. We appreciate your flexibility.

Ages

Perfect for individuals who are 12 and over (12-15 with guardian)

Days

Tuesday - Saturday

Times

9:00 - 11:30 am and 1:00 - 3:30 pm

Sign up as an Individual
Request a Group Reservation
Jan's Garden

Volunteer or tour Jan's Garden, our sustainable, small-scale learning garden in honor of our late CEO, Jan Pruitt. Jan's Garden offers tours and programming for all local community groups who desire to learn first-hand about the impact that healthful food choices can make.

Ages

Perfect for individuals and groups of all ages

Days

Upon Request

Times

Upon Request

Learn more
Bag Of Produce

Partner Gardens

Volunteer at one of our Partner Gardens. View available opportunities by clicking on the learn more button below. Then, directly contact the garden manager to sign-up for volunteer dates.

Ages

Age restrictions may apply

Days

Upon Request

Times

Upon Request

Learn More
04 10 19 Aamina Cooking Matters For Parents WIC

Nutrition Services

Join the fight against hunger by teaching a Cooking Matters class, distributing food assistance materials or translating nutrition workshops. Explore the Nutrition Services calendar to learn more about each opportunity, the requirements needed to participate and available shifts.

Ages

Perfect for individuals and groups of various size; 18 and over

Days

Monday - Friday

Times

Multiple times, see calendar

View Calendar
Volunteer Button Cropped

Virtually Volunteer/Social Media Ambassadors

Virtually volunteer for the North Texas Food Bank! NTFB is looking for support through digital efforts, specifically via social media. You could help us connect with new supporters who are interested in supporting our work to fight hunger in North Texas!

Ages

Perfect for individuals and groups of all ages

Days

Any Day

Times

Any Time

Learn More
53321416 10161507525520582 1779551366167920640 O

Special Events

NTFB hosts multiple events every year. Volunteer needs vary and can include duties such as setting up, registration, bag check, crowd control, merchandise sales, manning a booth, refreshments, greeting guests, tear down, etc. Come and be part of the festivities.

Ages

Perfect for individuals and groups of various sizes; age requirements vary

Days

Multiple days, see calendar

Times

Multiple times, see calendar

View Calendar
Gs3

Administrative Projects

Help with mailings, database entry, courtesy calls and other clerical duties in our offices.

Ages

Perfect for individuals; age 16+

Days

Wednesdays

Times

9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

View Calendar