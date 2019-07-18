How to Volunteer with NTFB:
Step 1:
Find your best fit by reviewing the different volunteer categories below.
Step 2:
Click on the link to check for available slots.
Step 3:
Register online and sign up for an experience.
Disaster Relief Mobile Pantry
Join us rain or shine as we work outdoors to feed families in need. Volunteers assist with crowd control, greeting clients, bagging food and cleaning up. Shifts are usually 3 hours long and take place in various locations across North Texas.
Ages
Perfect for individuals who are 16 and over (16-17 require at least one adult chaperone per 3 youth.)
Days
Monday - Friday
Times
Multiple times, see calendar
Distribution Center
Millions of meals are distributed through our Partner Agencies and feeding programs thanks to our distribution center volunteers. Sort and pack at our facility in Plano. Due to COVID-19, we have made some changes to our policies and encourage you to read thoroughly. We appreciate your flexibility.
Ages
Perfect for individuals who are 12 and over (12-15 with guardian)
Days
Tuesday - Saturday
Times
9:00 - 11:30 am and 1:00 - 3:30 pm
Jan's Garden
Volunteer or tour Jan's Garden, our sustainable, small-scale learning garden in honor of our late CEO, Jan Pruitt. Jan's Garden offers tours and programming for all local community groups who desire to learn first-hand about the impact that healthful food choices can make.
Ages
Perfect for individuals and groups of all ages
Days
Upon Request
Times
Upon Request
Partner Gardens
Volunteer at one of our Partner Gardens. View available opportunities by clicking on the learn more button below. Then, directly contact the garden manager to sign-up for volunteer dates.
Ages
Age restrictions may apply
Days
Upon Request
Times
Upon Request
Nutrition Services
Join the fight against hunger by teaching a Cooking Matters class, distributing food assistance materials or translating nutrition workshops. Explore the Nutrition Services calendar to learn more about each opportunity, the requirements needed to participate and available shifts.
Ages
Perfect for individuals and groups of various size; 18 and over
Days
Monday - Friday
Times
Multiple times, see calendar
Virtually Volunteer/Social Media Ambassadors
Virtually volunteer for the North Texas Food Bank! NTFB is looking for support through digital efforts, specifically via social media. You could help us connect with new supporters who are interested in supporting our work to fight hunger in North Texas!
Ages
Perfect for individuals and groups of all ages
Days
Any Day
Times
Any Time
Special Events
NTFB hosts multiple events every year. Volunteer needs vary and can include duties such as setting up, registration, bag check, crowd control, merchandise sales, manning a booth, refreshments, greeting guests, tear down, etc. Come and be part of the festivities.
Ages
Perfect for individuals and groups of various sizes; age requirements vary
Days
Multiple days, see calendar
Times
Multiple times, see calendar
Administrative Projects
Help with mailings, database entry, courtesy calls and other clerical duties in our offices.
Ages
Perfect for individuals; age 16+
Days
Wednesdays
Times
9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.