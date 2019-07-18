NTFB is Here for North Texas

Our Programs
Each of our programs represent a unique solution to the ongoing pursuit of closing the gap on hunger in North Texas.
Child Programs
1 in every 5 kids in North Texas is food insecure. That’s why NTFB seeks innovative and effective solutions to feed hungry children in our community.
Senior Programs
Ensuring that seniors have access to nutritious foods that meet their health needs.
Nutrition Services
Focusing on the nutritional needs of our clients into account when serving those in need.
Food Pantries and Partner Agencies
We work with food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to help those in need.
Get Food Assistance
Speak to a Social Service Assistance staff member who can provide valuable information about benefits available to you.
Our Impact
With NTFB, there are many ways you can get involved to make an impact on your community:
meals provided to kids, seniors and families in need in FY19
pounds of fresh produce distributed in 2019
"Connecting with the participants and experiencing their evolution during the Cooking Matters program has been our favorite aspect of volunteering."