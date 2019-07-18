NTFB is Here for North Texas

We remain committed to our mission to close the hunger gap in our community by providing access to nutritious food. And during uncertain times like these, we turn to you, to ensure we are able to continue our important work.

Need Food Assistance?

Search Map


Use our new searchable map to locate a NTFB Partner Agency to find food pantries or other resources in your community.

Our Programs

Each of our programs represent a unique solution to the ongoing pursuit of closing the gap on hunger in North Texas.

Child Programs

1 in every 5 kids in North Texas is food insecure. That’s why NTFB seeks innovative and effective solutions to feed hungry children in our community.

Senior Programs

Ensuring that seniors have access to nutritious foods that meet their health needs.

Nutrition Services

Focusing on the nutritional needs of our clients into account when serving those in need.

Disaster Relief

Responding to the needs of our neighbors following a major disaster.

Food Pantries and Partner Agencies

We work with food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters to help those in need.

Get Food Assistance

Speak to a Social Service Assistance staff member who can provide valuable information about benefits available to you.

Our Impact

With NTFB, there are many ways you can get involved to make an impact on your community:

Volunteer

Get your time as an individual or a group.
Donate Money

Every $1 = 3 meals for those in need. 
Donate Food

Help provide meals to our hungry neighbors
Use Your Voice

Tell your elected officials about hunger issues.
Nearly
Million

meals provided to kids, seniors and families in need in FY19

Over
Million

pounds of fresh produce distributed in 2019

"Connecting with the participants and experiencing their evolution during the Cooking Matters program has been our favorite aspect of volunteering."

- Aamina and Rachel, Volunteers

Stay Informed

Get the latest NTFB news and updates!

Our Events

Taste of the Cowboys

May 17
Due to COVID-19, the date for Taste of the Cowboys has changed from May 17th to TBD. The North Texas Food Bank and the Dallas Cowboys are closely monitoring the...
North Texas Giving Day

September 17
Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and...
Harvest

September 19
Join us for our 7th Annual Harvest on September 19, 2020! Please join us for our 7th Annual Harvest at the Hall Arts Hotel in Downtown Dallas! For event questions,...
